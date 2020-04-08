/ Mark Frauenfelder / 11:33 am Wed Apr 8, 2020

A fun activity to do at home: "Narrate A Piece of Quotidian Footage"

In Rob Walker's fantastic newsletter, The Art of Noticing, he recommends an activity called "Narrate A Piece of Quotidian Footage" which is from his book:

Basically, find or make a short, random, totally banal video of people or objects moving around; study

it closely; and invent a potential voiceover that makes it seem as if you are directing the action. This (weird? but fun!) idea was inspired by a John Smith’s wonderful short art film: The Girl With The Chewing Gum. I’m not going to try to explain it, check it out:

Of course, Rob did this in 2012: