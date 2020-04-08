A fun activity to do at home: "Narrate A Piece of Quotidian Footage"

it closely; and invent a potential voiceover that makes it seem as if you are directing the action. This (weird? but fun!) idea was inspired by a John Smith’s wonderful short art film: The Girl With The Chewing Gum. I’m not going to try to explain it, check it out:

In Rob Walker's fantastic newsletter, The Art of Noticing , he recommends an activity called "Narrate A Piece of Quotidian Footage" which is from his book :

The incredible storyboards of Parasite compared to the film Parasite director Bong Joon-ho drew out beautiful storyboards before rolling film. He’s combined his drawings and all of the movie’s dialogue into Parasite: A Graphic Novel in Storyboards coming out in May. In the videos above and below, Through the Viewfinder compared the storyboards and the scenes from the actual film. (via Kottke) READ THE REST

These are the first words ever heard in a feature film “Wait a minute… Wait a minute… you ain’t heard nothin’ yet.” In 1927, Al Jolson spoke those words in The Jazz Singer, marking the end of the silent film age. (Of course, that film also featured Jolson in blackface which unfortunately was common at the time.) From The Guardian: Just a year before (The Jazz […] READ THE REST

Watch Mel Brooks' wonderfully funny and very short animated film "The Critic" (1963) In 1962, Mel Brooks attended a screening of an abstract animation by Norman McLaren. He overheard an older fellow chattering and complaining through the whole thing. Inspired, Brooks and director Ernest Pintoff created this wonderful short film, “The Critic.” Amazingly, Brooks improvised the narration while watching the animation. The film won a 1964 Academy Award […] READ THE REST

The Mountie Plus turns your tablet into a sneaky second laptop screen In baseball, utility players often stay employed almost exclusively because of their versatility, their ability to slide effortlessly into a variety of needed roles and remain productive. Your current tech setup doesn’t need to work any differently — except that tech items are usually created to fulfill just one purpose. But if you want a […] READ THE REST

The Kitchen Cube might just bring you back to cooking again While all the downsides of stay-at-home orders and social distancing are evident, there are at least a few small silver linings to come out of all this. For many, this time spent indoors has meant a happy reintroduction to your very own kitchen. You know your kitchen. It’s usually the place that holds all your […] READ THE REST