This Gen X online video gaming community is pretty chill

What started out as some 'adults' looking for other 'adults' to play Fortnite with has turned into a fairly large and active community of age-appropriate Gen X video game enthusiasts.
Killer Queen Black, Pummel Party, World War Z, Fortnite and Overwatch are a few of the games I've enjoyed since the pandemic shut me in! Still largely focused on Fortnite, this group helped me build a gaming PC and pick a BBQ.
The people are nice. In almost 2 years of hanging out online with this ever-growing gang of senior players, I have never heard anyone be discouraging.
You can join the discord here. Chat at anyone with a FOF in their handle, they'll help you find the games you are looking for!
Fortnite over Forty
