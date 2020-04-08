/ Xeni Jardin / 2:19 pm Wed Apr 8, 2020

Plague mask of bugglegum cyberpunk apocalypse sparkly rainbow fabulousness

An extraordinarily beautiful mask for “Plague Times,” by IMGURian @BelmontLeather1.

“A Pandemic doesn't have to be all doom and gloom. If you're stuck in a global crisis, it's important to have fun.”

Enjoy this extensive gallery with 'making of' shots aplenty.

Plague Times