/ Jason Weisberger / 8:47 am Wed Apr 8, 2020

Bernie Sanders drops out

📷: Bernie Sanders. By Σ, license: cc/by-sa/4

Senator Bernie Sanders has ended his campaign for the 2020 Democratic Presidential nomination.

CNN:

Sanders' exit caps a stunning reversal of fortune following a strong performance in the first three states that voted in February. The nomination appeared his for the taking until, on the last day of February, Biden surged to a blowout victory in South Carolina that set off a consolidation of moderate voters around the former vice president. The contest ends now as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, which halted in-person campaigning for both Sanders and Biden and has led many states to delay their primary elections.