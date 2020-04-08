Civil rights complaint: cop ordered black shoppers to remove coronavirus masks

In this video, a black man complains that a cop followed him into the Walmart in Wood River, Illinois, demanded he and a friend remove their coronavirus masks, then ordered them to leave the store.
Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells on Tuesday said the department will conduct an internal investigation involving an incident last month in which two men in surgical masks say they were racially profiled by a police officer who approached them in Walmart.
One of the men, Jermon Best, of Belleville, took cellphone video of the exchange as the officer followed the men out of the store, and posted it to social media.
Wells says the officer felt the men were acting suspicious.
"Reality once again running laps around The Onion," writes Andray.
‘Rule will require immigration officers to collect cheek swabs from what could amount to hundreds of thousands of people a year ‘
No COVID-19 shaming, please. Twitter announced Thursday it will ban tweets that “dehumanize” people because they have a disease, disability, or because of their age, which happens to correspond to a spike in the number of tweets about the fast-spreading global coronavirus outbreak.
ICE has done facial recognition searches on millions of photos Maryland drivers without court approval. They appear to be targeting immigrants who sought driver’s licenses after 2013.
