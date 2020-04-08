Drug-addled gentleman crashes Porsche into van and keeps going, only to break down

A gentleman racing his very "rare Gemballa-tuned Porsche Carrera GT" through the streets of New York yesterday morning collided into a parked van, then tried to get away. But the car, now blinking its tail lights, sounds like a sick animal as it leaves the van, hits a few more cars, and finally stalls down the road. Turns out the hot shot was car collector and Gold Rush Rally founder Ben Chen, 33, who was charged with "with drugged driving."

The Mountie Plus turns your tablet into a sneaky second laptop screen In baseball, utility players often stay employed almost exclusively because of their versatility, their ability to slide effortlessly into a variety of needed roles and remain productive. Your current tech setup doesn’t need to work any differently — except that tech items are usually created to fulfill just one purpose. But if you want a […] READ THE REST

The Kitchen Cube might just bring you back to cooking again While all the downsides of stay-at-home orders and social distancing are evident, there are at least a few small silver linings to come out of all this. For many, this time spent indoors has meant a happy reintroduction to your very own kitchen. You know your kitchen. It’s usually the place that holds all your […] READ THE REST