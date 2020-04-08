/ Carla Sinclair / 10:08 am Wed Apr 8, 2020

Drug-addled gentleman crashes Porsche into van and keeps going, only to break down

A gentleman racing his very "rare Gemballa-tuned Porsche Carrera GT" through the streets of New York yesterday morning collided into a parked van, then tried to get away. But the car, now blinking its tail lights, sounds like a sick animal as it leaves the van, hits a few more cars, and finally stalls down the road. Turns out the hot shot was car collector and Gold Rush Rally founder Ben Chen, 33, who was charged with "with drugged driving."

Via The Drive.