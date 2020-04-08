/ Rob Beschizza / 5:51 am Wed Apr 8, 2020

"I Miss The Office": sound generator recreates cubicle ambience

IMissTheOffice is a ambient noise generator specializing in recreating the pre-coronavirus audial world of flourescent lights, watercooler hubbub and beeping office electronics. You can click specific items to make them go, or just specify a number of colleagues and let it run. It's by a creative agency called The Kids.