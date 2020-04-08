Public domain Zoom backgrounds

I use a number of different backgrounds when I do video calls. One that I frequently use is a photo I took of Arcadia Cafe on a rainy day in Melbourne:

Cory posted about 15 different public domain backgrounds you can use in conference calls. I like the space colony one (above).

