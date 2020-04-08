Remix of bug-eyed megapreacher ranting about Covid-19

CCMixter is a free music discovery service with more than 1M tracks, for use in your games, movies, even commercial projects. Tracks are licensed under the Creative Commons, there’s a wealth of filtering options to find exactly what you need, and I’m listening to the top instrumentals right now — good stuff!
Henry Rollins, the hardest working punk in show business, has launched a new long-form streaming radio show via KCRW in Los Angeles! The four-hour first episode of The Cool Quarantine features tunes from Rollins’s massive vinyl and cassette collection punctuated with personal stories about the artists. And as we all know, Rollins really knows how […]
Ironically, Ramsey Lewis’ ‘Dancing in the Street’ has been the song most at play during the few short trips I’ve had to make around Venice and Santa Monica. Very little dancing on the streets of Los Angeles.
While all the downsides of stay-at-home orders and social distancing are evident, there are at least a few small silver linings to come out of all this. For many, this time spent indoors has meant a happy reintroduction to your very own kitchen. You know your kitchen. It’s usually the place that holds all your […]
Have you ever had more time to hone in on fine details than right now? Sure, at first glance, this might not seem like the time to get tripped up on the nitty-gritty of minutia. But how often are you ever going to have this much time to really stop and think about hows and […]
There are plenty of productive ways to spend time while stuck indoors. While it’s undoubtedly fun to binge all 15 seasons of Supernatural or sink days of playtime into an Overwatch campaign, learning something new is definitely a more meaningful and long-term beneficial use of open hours. And if you’re going to invest time in […]