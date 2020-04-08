/ Rob Beschizza / 6:21 am Wed Apr 8, 2020

Remix of bug-eyed megapreacher ranting about Covid-19

Kenneth Copeland is one of the worst: a private-jetting prosperity-gospel slime who, for his latest trick, falsely claims to heal people of coronavirus through their televisions.

Today, however, he is the star of the hottest track since that time Barney the purple dinosaur sang Straight Outta Compton.