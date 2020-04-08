Shut in sounds: Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band—We Deserve a Happy Ending

I'm not sure that we deserve a happy ending. But like the rest of you, right now, I'm hoping like hell for one.
1952 Vincent Black Lightning is a song that makes me think about fresh starts, old habits, love and loss—topics that we all currently have way too much time to ponder, just now.
Here’s another musical round-up to keep you occupied while holed up in your pandemic command bunker. The Pitchfork title of this piece is “The 33 Best Industrial Albums of All Time,” but homey don’t play that horse race. Your mileage may vary. My mileage varies. What would you add to this list? 27 Chris and […]
It’s been an anthem for cheeky introverts and hermits, for years. Now, it belongs to us all.
While all the downsides of stay-at-home orders and social distancing are evident, there are at least a few small silver linings to come out of all this. For many, this time spent indoors has meant a happy reintroduction to your very own kitchen. You know your kitchen. It’s usually the place that holds all your […]
Have you ever had more time to hone in on fine details than right now? Sure, at first glance, this might not seem like the time to get tripped up on the nitty-gritty of minutia. But how often are you ever going to have this much time to really stop and think about hows and […]
There are plenty of productive ways to spend time while stuck indoors. While it’s undoubtedly fun to binge all 15 seasons of Supernatural or sink days of playtime into an Overwatch campaign, learning something new is definitely a more meaningful and long-term beneficial use of open hours. And if you’re going to invest time in […]