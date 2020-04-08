Watch: Man strangles girl at park because she and teen friends are not social distancing

Nine teens partying at a park near Louisville, Kentucky were accosted by a man, angry that they were not social distancing. First he shoves a few kids, then straddles a a girl who was sitting on the ground and begins to strangle her.

The man, John Rademaker, is a 57-year-old doctor who has been charged with "first-degree strangulation and three counts of harassment with physical contact," according to The Daily Beast.