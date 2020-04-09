6.6m joined unemployed line last week, more than expected

Economists are expecting job losses will continue, with the unemployment rate peaking in the double digits sometime in the next few months, up from 4.4% in March. Bank of America economists predict employers will cut between 16 million and 20 million jobs, with the unemployment rate peaking at 15.6% between now and June. If that's the case, it could take at least a couple years for unemployment to return to its pre-pandemic levels. The recoveries from both those downturns were painfully slow, dragging on for years. Economists are hoping the recovery from this downturn will be faster, but ultimately, that will depend on when the coronavirus outbreak is contained.

6.6m Americans signed on last week , bringing the unemployed total to 17m. The record week almost matches thew week before, when nearly 7m applied for benefits, and the week before that, when more than 3m lost their jobs. Experts had predicted a 5m jump, and the larger toll signals a worse economic downturn than expected.

6.6m Americans filed for unemployment last week More than 6.6m Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, breaking the record for the second week running. “That brings the total number of Americans who filed for unemployment over the past two weeks to nearly 10 million,” writes Fox Business’s Megan Henney, “a stunning sign of the colossal economic damage inflicted by the outbreak.” […] READ THE REST

Social security for all — for now America has no fire drill for economic uncertainty. What is going to happen today, April 1st, in the middle of an unprecedented pandemic, when everyone’s rent, mortgages, and bills are due? READ THE REST

In coronavirus shutdown, Britain will pay self-employed people 80% of average monthly profit Wouldn’t it be amazing if the United States did this? Britain’s finance minister Rishi Sunak said Thursday all self-employed citizens will receive a taxable grant of 80% of their average monthly profits as part of the government’s coronavirus response plan. READ THE REST

This $14 training course can help you master all things Google Analytics Believe it or not, you can still score a new job in the midst of the pandemic. There are a bunch of industries under more demand stress than ever that have an immediate need to grow. Regardless of the specific role needed or company that’s hiring, one skill that can only help you score an […] READ THE REST

This package can turn your smartphone into a one-stop video production house If you’ve ever tried to shoot your own videos, you know the equipment costs to do it right can mount up quickly. Even if you’re fine with capturing video on your trusty smartphone, you still need a mount to keep your phone in place. And you’ll need a mic to augment your smartphone’s not so […] READ THE REST