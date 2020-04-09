Automating fake PDF signatures

Falsisign takes in 27 variants of your signature and then feeds these sigs and your PDF to it, with the (x,y) for each signature blank as arguments, and it will produce a slightly off-center, slightly degraded new PDF that looks like you actually signed it.

