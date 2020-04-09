Black and Latino New Yorkers are dying of coronavirus at twice the rate of whites

Preliminary data released today on the coronavirus outbreak in New York City shows that black and Latino people in the city are dying at twice the rate of white people who contract the virus.

“Officials revealed that disparity on Wednesday as they announced that 779 more people in the state had died of the virus, the second straight day that deaths spiked to new highs.”

Read more at the New York Times.

The preliminary coronavirus death rate is highest for Hispanic people in New York City: nearly 23 people per 100,000. The rates are adjusted for the size and age of the population. pic.twitter.com/gzuyZom2O3 — NYT Graphics (@nytgraphics) April 9, 2020

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the disparity in coronavirus death rates in New York City reflected longstanding and persistent economic inequalities and differences in access to health care. pic.twitter.com/hv9GTCoeH1 — NYT Graphics (@nytgraphics) April 9, 2020

The data also shows that people of color and those in New York City's poorest neighborhoods reside at the core of its outbreak, which is the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/tKOBoTIj7j — NYT Graphics (@nytgraphics) April 9, 2020

“We are watching, in real time, racial disparities and the pandemic of poverty,” said Michael Blake, an assemblyman from the Bronx whose district overlaps with one of the poorest congressional districts in the country. https://t.co/fElHJFNlvx — NYT Graphics (@nytgraphics) April 9, 2020

