/ Xeni Jardin / 1:38 pm Thu Apr 9, 2020

Black and Latino New Yorkers are dying of coronavirus at twice the rate of whites

[CDC]

Preliminary data released today on the coronavirus outbreak in New York City shows that black and Latino people in the city are dying at twice the rate of white people who contract the virus.

“Officials revealed that disparity on Wednesday as they announced that 779 more people in the state had died of the virus, the second straight day that deaths spiked to new highs.”

Read more at the New York Times.

