BoJo out of intensive care

Boris Johnson is out of intensive care and recovering, reports the BBC, after his close shave with Covid-19. The British Prime Minister made a point of defying medical advice in the early stages of the pandemic, shaking hands and promoting a "carry on" attitude to the deadly virus, and almost paid for it with his life. Yesterday, 881 people died in Britain of the disease, bringing the nation's death toll to nearly 8,000.

No 10 said he "has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery".

A spokesman added: "He is in extremely good spirits."

He was taken to hospital on Sunday - 10 days after testing positive - and was moved to intensive care on Monday.