BoJo out of intensive care

Boris Johnson. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Boris Johnson is out of intensive care and recovering, reports the BBC, after his close shave with Covid-19. The British Prime Minister made a point of defying medical advice in the early stages of the pandemic, shaking hands and promoting a "carry on" attitude to the deadly virus, and almost paid for it with his life. Yesterday, 881 people died in Britain of the disease, bringing the nation's death toll to nearly 8,000.
No 10 said he "has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery".
A spokesman added: "He is in extremely good spirits."
He was taken to hospital on Sunday - 10 days after testing positive - and was moved to intensive care on Monday.
Boris Johnson’s condition is improving after two nights on oxygen support in intensive care, and the British Prime Minister can now sit up in bed and talk with hospital staff, said the UK’s finance minister Rishi Sunak Wednesday.
The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, will be staying in a London hospital’s intensive care unit for the second night in a row, officials tell various news reporters late Tuesday U.S. time.
No change in hospitalized UK PM Boris Johnson’s condition, say government officials.
