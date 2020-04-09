Family recreates Simpsons' intro after finding costumes during quaran-cleaning

Wife *cleaning basement*: What are we ever going to do with these Simpsons Halloween costumes we only wore once?

This is a wonderful thing. Author and Librarian Joel A. Sutherland posted this video , with the following message, on Twitter :

