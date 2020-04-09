/ Rusty Blazenhoff / 7:00 am Thu Apr 9, 2020

Family recreates Simpsons' intro after finding costumes during quaran-cleaning

This is a wonderful thing. Author and Librarian Joel A. Sutherland posted this video, with the following message, on Twitter:

Social Isolation, Day 23

Kids: We're booooored! What can we do?

Wife *cleaning basement*: What are we ever going to do with these Simpsons Halloween costumes we only wore once?

Me:

How great is that?!

Thanks, Bub!