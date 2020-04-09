/ Mark Frauenfelder / 10:06 am Thu Apr 9, 2020

Hollow Earth Radio: "local music, found sound, paranormal encounters, crank calls, dreams, etc"

Last week David posted about the Aquarium Drunkard music stream and I quickly signed up on Patreon. I also listen to Chilled Cow, a streaming lofi hip hop radio show on YouTube. Those two streams are enough to keep me happy throughout the day, but I just came across another awesome stream: Hollow Earth Radio. Based in Seattle, it's a Low Power FM (LPFM) non-commercial DIY radio station featuring "local music, found sound, paranormal encounters, crank calls, dreams, etc! 24 hours a day!" I need three brains so I can listen to all three at once.

Image: Twitter/Hollow Earth Radio