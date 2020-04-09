How to draw robots - excellent instructional book

I frequently refer to my copy of Robots! Draw Your Own Androids, Cyborgs & Fighting Bots , by well known animation designer and comic book cartoonist Jay Stephens. It's only 64 pages, but it's packed with tips and examples of whimsical robots, with lots of examples of limbs, bodies, heads, control panels, sensors, etc.

Thomas Kinkade painting of toilet paper available as puzzle and print for charity The Kinkade Family Foundation turned up this Thomas Kincade unseen masterpiece “Untitled (Toilet Paper),” c. 1978, oil on canvas, 8″ x 10, and have issued it as a puzzle and print. The proceeds benefit the New Art Dealers Alliance’s (NADA) fund to support galleries impacted by COVID-19. The canvas print is $150.00 unframed and $750 […] READ THE REST

This $14 training course can help you master all things Google Analytics Believe it or not, you can still score a new job in the midst of the pandemic. There are a bunch of industries under more demand stress than ever that have an immediate need to grow. Regardless of the specific role needed or company that’s hiring, one skill that can only help you score an […] READ THE REST

This package can turn your smartphone into a one-stop video production house If you’ve ever tried to shoot your own videos, you know the equipment costs to do it right can mount up quickly. Even if you’re fine with capturing video on your trusty smartphone, you still need a mount to keep your phone in place. And you’ll need a mic to augment your smartphone’s not so […] READ THE REST