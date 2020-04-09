Introverts' joy of lockdown getting ruined by extroverts filling their schedules with video appointments

Introverts were enjoying the lockdown. Suddenly they had no social obligations nor the social anxiety that goes along with declining invitations, canceling them, or attending them. Introverts were reading, gardening, baking, making things, learning languages, sharpening skills, and basking in quietude.
The extroverts, however, took note of this new state of affairs and declared it intolerable. Invitations for online gatherings began pouring in and, for introverts, social anxiety is creeping back.
From Abby Ohlheiser's article in Technology Review:
Calendars that had been cleared by social distancing suddenly refilled as friends, family, and acquaintances made plans to sip “quarantinis” at Zoom happy hours, hold Netflix viewing parties, or just catch up over Google hangouts.
...
Turning down invitations to talk to people during a global pandemic can simultaneously be needed self-care and something that makes you feel like a bad friend. After all, how do you tell your group chat of college friends that you just need a night alone at home when you’re alone at home all the time?
“There’s no way you can pass that off as having other plans,” says Jaya Saxena, a staff writer at Eater, who is currently socially distancing with her spouse in her apartment in Queens, New York. “The only excuse is ‘I don’t want to,’ and no one wants to hear that right now.”
It was too good to last.
Photo by Miguel Teirlinck on Unsplash
Japan is under a state of emergency. Nippon wandering TV took an hour long bike ride through Tokyo’s Akihabara district to reveal the nearly empty streets and sidewalks. Compare to this short video of Akihabara I shot in the the summer of 2018:
Boris Johnson’s condition is improving after two nights on oxygen support in intensive care, and the British Prime Minister can now sit up in bed and talk with hospital staff, said the UK’s finance minister Rishi Sunak Wednesday.
An extraordinarily beautiful mask for “Plague Times,” by IMGURian @BelmontLeather1.
