These puppets sing a sexy slow jam for when you want to get down while social distancing

almighty Opp Instagram Livestream at 9pm PST tonight View this post on Instagram The pleasure is mine. Tomorrow, 9pm PST, Right here on InstagramLive. Thank YOU! #almightyopp A post shared by jeffrey's human persona (@almightyopp) on Apr 3, 2020 at 9:17pm PDT This comes late but if you catch it you will be glad you did. almighty Opp is livestreaming a special extra […] READ THE REST

Watch Kenny Rogers perform "The Gambler" on The Muppet Show On October 18, 1979, Kenny Rogers, who died on Friday, performed “The Gambler” on The Muppet Show. See the human hands on those muppets? This was one of the rare instances in which “the puppeteer lends his/her body parts,” according to the Muppet Wiki. READ THE REST

Watch the Cookie Monster's first appearance, in a 1967 IBM training film Jim Henson’s “The Coffee Break Machine” (1967), a skit in an IBM training film, was the first appearance of a proto-Cookie Monster, then green, who evolved from a puppet named the Wheel-Stealer. (A slightly different version of the clip appeared on the Ed Sullivan show that same year.) From the Muppet Wiki: A proto-Cookie Monster […] READ THE REST

This $14 training course can help you master all things Google Analytics Believe it or not, you can still score a new job in the midst of the pandemic. There are a bunch of industries under more demand stress than ever that have an immediate need to grow. Regardless of the specific role needed or company that’s hiring, one skill that can only help you score an […] READ THE REST

This package can turn your smartphone into a one-stop video production house If you’ve ever tried to shoot your own videos, you know the equipment costs to do it right can mount up quickly. Even if you’re fine with capturing video on your trusty smartphone, you still need a mount to keep your phone in place. And you’ll need a mic to augment your smartphone’s not so […] READ THE REST