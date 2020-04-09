These puppets sing a sexy slow jam for when you want to get down while social distancing

The struggle is real. Also this song bops.
The struggle is real. Also this song bops.
View this post on Instagram The pleasure is mine. Tomorrow, 9pm PST, Right here on InstagramLive. Thank YOU! #almightyopp A post shared by jeffrey's human persona (@almightyopp) on Apr 3, 2020 at 9:17pm PDT This comes late but if you catch it you will be glad you did. almighty Opp is livestreaming a special extra […]
On October 18, 1979, Kenny Rogers, who died on Friday, performed “The Gambler” on The Muppet Show. See the human hands on those muppets? This was one of the rare instances in which “the puppeteer lends his/her body parts,” according to the Muppet Wiki.
Jim Henson’s “The Coffee Break Machine” (1967), a skit in an IBM training film, was the first appearance of a proto-Cookie Monster, then green, who evolved from a puppet named the Wheel-Stealer. (A slightly different version of the clip appeared on the Ed Sullivan show that same year.) From the Muppet Wiki: A proto-Cookie Monster […]
Believe it or not, you can still score a new job in the midst of the pandemic. There are a bunch of industries under more demand stress than ever that have an immediate need to grow. Regardless of the specific role needed or company that’s hiring, one skill that can only help you score an […]
If you’ve ever tried to shoot your own videos, you know the equipment costs to do it right can mount up quickly. Even if you’re fine with capturing video on your trusty smartphone, you still need a mount to keep your phone in place. And you’ll need a mic to augment your smartphone’s not so […]
“The whole point of a programming language is to get the most out of the computer and the developer…This is why I like Python so much…few Python developers write code that is difficult to pass on to another developer.” With so much in tech so inherently complicated, that comment from Thomas Hatch, CTO and co-founder […]