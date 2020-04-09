Trump considering Joe Exotic pardon

One of the participants of the hit series Tiger King claims Netflix is about to drop a bonus episode, capitalizing on its runaway success. Moreover, the president is weighing in on the phenomenon, and the documentary-cum-reality show's coronavirus-bait star might soon be celebrating his freedom.

This news is so important that a writer from the New York Post asked a question about it at a White House coronavirus briefing, annoying nearby journalists and the twitterati.

Trump promised to "look into" pardoning Joe Exotic, the animal-abusing roadsize zoo proprietor locked up after his endless threats to kill nemesis Carole Baskin began coming with cash handouts to his human menagerie.

Exotic was jailed on federal charges, so Trump can uncage him if he pleases.

The shoop of Trump's face on Joe Exotic's mugshot (below) is a viral hit, but I submit that the other way round (above) is more exquisitely dystopian.