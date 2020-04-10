CNBC anchor flummoxed when investment firm CEO says US shouldn't bail out billionaires

Chamath Palihapitiya, CEO of investment firm Social Capital , doesn't think the US should be propping up billionaires and hedge funds during the coronavirus pandemic, but should instead be focused on helping people on Main Street, who "are getting wiped out." The perplexed reaction from this CNBC anchor is fascinating.

They’re cool, they’re green, and these Jetson e-bikes might change how you get around Even once stay-at-home orders are lifted, it’s likely many of us will be sticking closer to home, at least for a while. And rather than taking the car out of the garage for a 10-minute-or-less drive to the grocery store or the pharmacy, don’t be shocked if you start seeing a lot more short jaunt […] READ THE REST