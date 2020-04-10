/ Carla Sinclair / 8:50 am Fri Apr 10, 2020

CNBC anchor flummoxed when investment firm CEO says US shouldn't bail out billionaires

Chamath Palihapitiya, CEO of investment firm Social Capital, doesn't think the US should be propping up billionaires and hedge funds during the coronavirus pandemic, but should instead be focused on helping people on Main Street, who "are getting wiped out." The perplexed reaction from this CNBC anchor is fascinating.