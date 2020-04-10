Delta asks flight attendants not to tell each other if they test positive for coronavirus

Delta sent out an email yesterday to more than 25,000 flight attendants asking them to “please refrain from notifying other crew members on your own” if they test positive from coronavirus.

HuffPost got a hold of this email, which also says to employees: “Please do not post on social media (including SkyHub) about your health status.”

From HuffPost:

“Employees have freedom of speech about their health,” one flight attendant, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of being fired, told HuffPost in a text message Thursday night. “No employer can take that away. We have a responsibility to take care of ourselves, our coworkers and everyone we come in contact with.” It’s unclear whether employees who disregard the protocols will face penalties. At least one flight attendant said they received a call from Delta’s human resources department about social media updates they posted about a colleague who is currently on a ventilator in intensive care, but HuffPost could not independently verify the details of the conversation. Delta did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday morning.

There's also a two-minute audio voicemail, which HuffPost now has, that a flight attendant had received from Delta, which tells the attendant that they “may have been exposed in the last 14 days to a person on your recent rotation who may have had symptoms of COVID-19” but to keep working anyway.

More details at HuffPost.

Image: by Delta News Hub / Flickr