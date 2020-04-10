Get 11 Cyber Security training courses for a price that you pick

As much as we’d all like to think otherwise, the reality is there are many out there hurting right now. Furloughs, cutbacks and job losses have left millions of Americans in a tough financial place, for some even far worse off than during the 2008 housing crisis economic downturn.

Many of those affected could use something to help get them back on the feet. And if it means a new career with the prospect of new job training, even that new lease on lease needs to come at an absolutely minimal cost.

As the Financial Times reports, “Tech companies are still hiring feverishly as they move to take advantage of a world shifting increasingly to digital.” And IT security experts will be a huge portion of that expanded workforce. The Complete Cyber Security Certification Training Bundle not only offers the background to get hired in one of those new positions, but students can even pay the price they want to pay for that training.

The package includes nine IT security certification prep courses with more than 100 hours of instruction in areas like ethical hacking, penetration testing, auditing and more.

All the biggest IT security acronyms are here in this collection, including training for CISSP, CPEH, CISM, CISA, and CPTE certifications.

From generalized training to validate knowledge about the information security and best practices to specialized looks at risk management, cryptography, ID and access management, network, server, and app security and more, this package lines up all the training to be ready to take and pass six different certification exams, including the Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) test, issued by the world’s leading cybersecurity and IT security professional organization.

Here’s how it works. Offer to pay any price, literally any price at all, and you’ll automatically get one of the courses available in this package. But if you meet the average price offered by other students like you, you’ll automatically unlock access to the entire nine-course, $1,260 collection.

The coursework can get anybody started on a new career path now so they’re ready to get working immediately.