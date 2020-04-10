/ Xeni Jardin / 3:04 pm Fri Apr 10, 2020

'If you're full of bullshit, I'm coming for you.' Katie Porter (D-CA) to Samantha Bee, on why she's in GOPs' nightmares

“No. Bull. Shit.”

I love this woman.

Congresswoman Katie Porter of Orange County, California, speaking with Samantha Bee.

'If you're full of bullshit, I'm coming for you.'