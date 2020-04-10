MIT designs a $100 ventilator for those who can't afford to buy the $30,000 version

A team of anonymous volunteers at MIT are developing a ventilator that can be built for $100, reports SciTech Daily. The MIT Emergency Ventilator (E-Vent) uses a hand-operated plastic resuscitator bag common found in hospitals, and places it in a mechanical system that squeezes the bag automatically.

From the E-Vent web site:

At the present time, we are producing four sets of material, which we will be releasing and updating on this site in an open-source fashion:

Minimum safe ventilator functionality based on clinical guidance Reference hardware design for meeting minimum clinical requirements Reference control strategies and electronics designs and supporting insights Results from testing in animal models

We are releasing this material with the intent to provide those with the ability to make or manufacture ventilators, the tools needed to do so in a manner that seeks to ensure patient safety.