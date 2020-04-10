The quarantine coloring book project on Instagram

How cool is this? The Quarantine Coloring Book is an open art project on Instagram where artists can submit black and white images to be considered for the "book" and all of the uploaded images are available to be downloaded, colored, and then uploaded and tagged so that everyone following the project can see your handiwork. Fun for shut-ins of all ages!

The Instagram page is here. You can see all of the colored pages tagged to date here.

Image: Screengrab