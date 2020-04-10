This Saturday: Another bonkers streaming service by the almighty Opp

almighty Opp Instagram Livestream at 9pm PST tonight View this post on Instagram The pleasure is mine. Tomorrow, 9pm PST, Right here on InstagramLive. Thank YOU! #almightyopp A post shared by jeffrey's human persona (@almightyopp) on Apr 3, 2020 at 9:17pm PDT This comes late but if you catch it you will be glad you did. almighty Opp is livestreaming a special extra […] READ THE REST

Watch Kenny Rogers perform "The Gambler" on The Muppet Show On October 18, 1979, Kenny Rogers, who died on Friday, performed “The Gambler” on The Muppet Show. See the human hands on those muppets? This was one of the rare instances in which “the puppeteer lends his/her body parts,” according to the Muppet Wiki. READ THE REST

Check out this ultrasonic cleaner that’s like carrying a washing machine in your pocket Whether you’re trudging clothes to a laundromat or running huge loads in your own house, washing clothes is always a production. And it’s almost even worse if you don’t have a whole lot of dirty clothes that need cleaning. Washing one shirt, a dress or a pair of pants with a stain requires 15 to […] READ THE REST