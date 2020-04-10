Woman, 107, recovers from coronavirus

[CDC] [CDC]

Some centenarians have survived coronavirus

A woman in the Netherlands who is 107 years old is reported to have recovered after acquiring the novel coronavirus, according to accounts in various news organizations and tabloids in the US and Europe.

She is not the only centenarian to have acquired the potentially fatal disease caused by the virus, then recovered and survived.

Cornelia Ras began experiencing COVID-19 symptoms on March 17, the day after her 107th birthday.

Prior to her, the oldest coronavirus survivor whose case has been confirmed and widely documented Bill Lapschies, 104, of the U.S.

From the Daily Beast:

She and others who attended a church service in the Southwestern region of the Netherlands tested positive for COVID-19, and a dozen people have died since the gathering. Services across the world, one of the most common ways people gather, have been linked to the spread of coronavirus and become a contested topic as Easter approaches.

And from Metro UK: