Competing labradors are back. This time: Game of Bones

Oliver and Mabel are what the world needs now.
Previously: Dogs' breakfast commentated
Image: Twitter
Oliver and Mabel are what the world needs now.
Previously: Dogs' breakfast commentated
Image: Twitter
Who knew that THIS was the sound of one hand clapping? And as if that wasn’t enough delight for the day: Image: YouTube
American political memories can be so short.
The United States on Saturday reached a grim milestone.
With workforces scattered, timelines busted and a reign of general uncertainty gripping our world, experienced project managers have never been more valuable. Now that most companies and industries face unprecedented belt-tightening and resource allocations, having a skilled project manager capable of successfully leading major initiatives while staying on time and on budget is an incalculable […]
As much as we’d all like to think otherwise, the reality is there are many out there hurting right now. Furloughs, cutbacks and job losses have left millions of Americans in a tough financial place, for some even far worse off than during the 2008 housing crisis economic downturn. Many of those affected could use […]
Whether you’re trudging clothes to a laundromat or running huge loads in your own house, washing clothes is always a production. And it’s almost even worse if you don’t have a whole lot of dirty clothes that need cleaning. Washing one shirt, a dress or a pair of pants with a stain requires 15 to […]