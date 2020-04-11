Shut in sounds: Jason Isbell—Cover Me Up

While you're sheltering in place, I hope it's with someone who loves you and makes you feel whole.

Hackers tried to break into WHO, which faces more than two-fold increase in cyberattacks Hackers tried to break into the World Health Organization earlier in March, as the COVID-19 pandemic spread, Reuters reports. Security experts blame an advanced cyber-espionage hacker group known as DarkHotel. A senior agency official says the WHO has been facing a more than two-fold increase in cyberattacks since the coronavirus pandemic began. READ THE REST

Get 10 comprehensive project management training courses for just $50 With workforces scattered, timelines busted and a reign of general uncertainty gripping our world, experienced project managers have never been more valuable. Now that most companies and industries face unprecedented belt-tightening and resource allocations, having a skilled project manager capable of successfully leading major initiatives while staying on time and on budget is an incalculable […] READ THE REST

Get 11 Cyber Security training courses for a price that you pick As much as we’d all like to think otherwise, the reality is there are many out there hurting right now. Furloughs, cutbacks and job losses have left millions of Americans in a tough financial place, for some even far worse off than during the 2008 housing crisis economic downturn. Many of those affected could use […] READ THE REST