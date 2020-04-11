This weighted blanket collection could be your ticket to sleeping through the night

Not long ago, the term weighted blanket elicited more blank stares than nods of recognition. But a funny thing happened over the course of the past few years. People who had trouble nodding off to sleep each night or who found themselves waking up multiple times throughout the overnight hours realized they didn’t just have to live with it — and the answer was simply a matter of adding a new bedding accessory.

Of course, there is no magic solution to everyone’s sleep problems. And studies are only beginning to look into the true benefits of sleeping under a weighted blanket each night. But what’s undeniable is that many report a more restful, soothing sleep when they started using a blanket with up to 30 lbs of glass beads or other materials inside. This pressure therapy gives the body the sensation of being hugged or held, encouraging the brain to release neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine that encourage more restful sleep and even combat symptoms of autism, anxiety and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

No matter what's keeping you from eight hours of uninterrupted rest each night, weighted blankets may help offer a tangible answer proven to work in thousands.

Filled with 20 to 30 lbs. of non-toxic glass sand evenly distributed throughout this 60 by 80-inch microfiber blanket, the Hush Blanket helps alleviate stress and anxiety while promoting sleep health.

Experts suggest choosing a blanket that equals about 10 percent of your body weight, so you can choose from 20, 25, or 30 lb. varieties.

Since the effects all that pressing weight can cause some discomfort during the summer or for hot sleepers, the Hush also comes with two covers: the Classic Duvet Cover with a super-soft minky threading that gives you that warm homey feel; and the Iced Cooling Cover, made from an ultra-cool bamboo and cotton fabric to offer the benefits of a weighted blanket even during summer.

