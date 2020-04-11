U.S. now has greatest number of confirmed coronavirus deaths in the world, surpassing Italy

The United States on Saturday reached a grim milestone.

Our country has now surpassed Italy in having the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the world.

Health experts call this toll 'an underestimation,’ because of the severe problems with access to coronavirus testing throughout America.

Also today, Anthony S. Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease expert, says he hopes for “a real degree of normality” by November.

Election month.

Hold on to your butts.

