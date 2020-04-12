Chocolate bunny slowly melts

Spend Easter with John Waters at California's kitsch castle, The Madonna Inn The East Coast has Camp John Waters and now, over Easter weekend, folks on the West Coast will get their own John Waters (live! in person!) event. On Saturday, April 11, fans of the filth elder can flock to the Madonna Inn, the famous pink palace in San Luis Obispo with over-the-top themed rooms, for […] READ THE REST

How to turn a chocolate easter egg into a pinhole camera In this delightful project, Will Gudgeon turned a frozen chocolate easter egg into a fun and effective pinhole camera. The first step is to eat the contents. “The main challenges were it melting, cracking and light leaks around the seal,” Gudgeon writes. “How to Make a Pinhole Camera Out of a Chocolate Easter Egg” (PetaPixel) READ THE REST

A basket full of revolting EasterFools' Day 'treats' For the first time in over 60 years, Easter and April Fools’ Day are on the same day, creating the rare EasterFools’ Day holiday. To celebrate, former NASA-JPL engineer/current science YouTube star Mark Rober (previously) went on Jimmy Kimmel Live to demonstrate some easy pranks for this rare double holiday. For example, he fills hollow […] READ THE REST

