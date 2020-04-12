Today! Free Passover concert stream with Nicki Bluhm, Luther Dickinson (North Mississippi All-Stars), Jeremiah Lockwood, and Zach Rogue (Rogue Wave)

My friends at Reboot, the Jewish arts and culture nonprofit, are hosting a free Passover concert stream today at 2pm PDT / 5pm EDT with a killer lineup! The show,
"Reboot Ideas: Liberation Through Music," features Nicki Bluhm (The Gramblers), Luther Dickinson (North Mississippi All-Stars), Jeremiah Lockwood, and Zach Rogue (Rogue Wave). Dayenu! Tune in here on Zoom.
And check out the calendar of upcoming Reboot Ideas sessions here!
Aphex Twin will be streaming his 2019 Warehouse Project live show tomorrow (Friday, April 10), complete with interactive visuals and editing from regular collaborator Weirdcore. The set will be broadcast on Warehouse Project’s YouTube page and on Facebook starting at 1 pm (EST) tomorrow (6pm BST). Image: Promo shot
Last week David posted about the Aquarium Drunkard music stream and I quickly signed up on Patreon. I also listen to Chilled Cow, a streaming lofi hip hop radio show on YouTube. Those two streams are enough to keep me happy throughout the day, but I just came across another awesome stream: Hollow Earth Radio. […]
For years, pillows were just pillows. They propped up your head and offered comfort during rest, then doubled as decorative items during the day. And that’s really about as much thought as most people gave pillows for literally thousands of years. But when science began understanding the true importance of sleep in everything from our […]
Along with medical professionals and grocery store employees, home WiFi networks are also being pushed to their limits during the recent troubles. With almost everyone home at all times and the web as one of the few links to everything outside your four walls, it’s a good bet that you’re seeing screen times rising significantly […]
Not long ago, the term weighted blanket elicited more blank stares than nods of recognition. But a funny thing happened over the course of the past few years. People who had trouble nodding off to sleep each night or who found themselves waking up multiple times throughout the overnight hours realized they didn’t just have […]