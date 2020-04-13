/ Mark Frauenfelder / 8:29 am Mon Apr 13, 2020

33MTA3 is a banned license plate name. Here are 99 others

33MTA3 seems like an innocuous combination of letters and numbers. Until you see them in a rear view mirror.

Mental Floss has a list of vanity plate names that have been banned in four states. For starters here are 10 plates the Colorado DMV won't issue:

  1. BENDOVR
  2. BOYTOY
  3. DAMFINE
  4. DRUGS1
  5. EATPOO
  6. FATBUTT
  7. GIMEAZZ
  8. IAMNUDE
  9. IGETNKD
  10. ILFRT4U