/ Thom Dunn / 4:59 pm Mon Apr 13, 2020

BREAKING: The President has the power to do what the President has the power to do

Hyoog if true.

I'm going to put it very simply. The President of the United States has the authority to do what the President has the authority to do. Which is very powerful.

Damn if that ain't goin' down in history.

In other news, the GOP has continued to remain to surprisingly silent on the issue of states' rights for which they fought so hard to use an excuse for bigotry over the last 250 years.

Image: Public Domain via the White House