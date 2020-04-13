Fighter jet passenger, 64, accidentally ejects during ride that was a surprise "gift"

In northeastern France, employees gave their boss, 64, a special gift experience of a flight on a Dassault Rafale B fighter jet. Apparently he had no interest in fighter jets and was rather freaked out by the prospect of flying in one. But he played along until, well, he didn't. From CNN:

When the jet was 2,500 feet above ground and the pilot began to climb, the passenger panicked and reached for something to hold onto.

Unfortunately, that something was the ejector seat button -- and the 64-year-old flew from the fighter jet.

To make matters worse, he had not securely attached his helmet, which went flying in midair. Fortunately, the man avoided seriously injury after tumbling to earth in a field near the German border.