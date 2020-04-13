/ Rob Beschizza / 7:19 am Mon Apr 13, 2020

First look at Denis Villeneuve's Dune movie

Denis Villeneuve's Dune, based on Frank Herbert's 1965 novel about space travel, drugs, witches, feudal vendettas, hydraulic despotism, genetics, monologues, etc., is out later this year, rona permitting. Vanity Fair has an exclusive shot from the long-awaited production, with more promised today.

That's Timothée Chalamet as protagonist Paul Atreides, all but certainly on his family's fiefdom of Caladan.