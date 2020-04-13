Restored film of San Francisco's Market Street four days before 1906 quake

From Denis Shiraev -- "[4k, 60 fps] San Francisco, a Trip down Market Street, April 14, 1906"

Upscaled with neural networks trip down Market Street, San Francisco, 1906. This film was shot on April 14, 1906, just four days before the San Francisco earthquake and fire which killed an estimated 3 000 people and destroyed over 80% of the city of San Francisco. It was produced by: Harry, Herbert, Earle and Joe. Harry J.

This is actually a staged shoot, so it's not actual traffic from that time [Wikipedia]