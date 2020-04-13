Take a virtual tour of Ramesses VI tomb

Today we take you on a virtual tour in the tomb of Ramesses VI in the Valley of the Kings, Luxor. https://t.co/opLKOoreDD #StayHome #StaySafe #ExperienceEgyptFromHome

Pandemic tourism is all the rage! Take a virtual tour of the tomb of Ramesses VI in the Valley of the Kings, Luxor, Egypt.

Your "Morbid Minute;" more on dead babies wearing other babies' skulls as hats You may have seen the archeological news item late last year of a macabre funeral find in Ecuador. Some baby graves from around 100 B.C. were unearthed where the babies are apparently wearing the skulls of other babies and children as hats. In this “Morbid Minute” installment of the ever-excellent Ask a Mortician, our favorite […] READ THE REST

Watch the world's oldest board game, The Royal Game of Ur, being played Last year, in celebration of International Tabletop Day, the British Museum did several videos of Merlin the Magician, er… Irving Finkel, the Assistant Curator of Ancient Mesopotamian script, talking about and playing The Royal Game of Ur, an over 4-millennium-old game from Mesopotamia. Finkel has spent the lion’s share of his life trying to decipher […] READ THE REST

Foundations of early Shakespeare theater uncovered Foundations of the Curtain Theater, where Shakespeare performed early in his stage career, were uncovered by developers in Shoreditch, London. And they come with a surprise: they’re rectangular, not the expected oval shape. “There is going to have to be a certain amount of revision of the chapter on The Curtain in my book,” Bowsher […] READ THE REST

Adobe Illustrator is the Swiss Army knife of art apps. This training can make you an expert. Even in their well-stocked pantry of digital goodies, Illustrator might be the most stealthily powerful app that Adobe’s popular Creative Cloud offers. As the go-to platform to create virtually any scalable vector graphic project, its versatility is mostly unmatched, even by its more famous sibling Adobe Photoshop. Of course, learning how to harness all that […] READ THE REST

Learn how to develop a video game from the comfort of your couch From sports to movies to concerts and beyond, so many of our favorite pastimes have been completely derailed by recent events. However, gaming is one hobby that’s only seemed to pick up steam with all these hours spent inside. Of course, it isn’t hard to see why millions of Americans trapped in their homes would […] READ THE REST