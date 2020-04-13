Test your K-12 science knowledge

Take this multiple choice test that asks 13 science questions , one for each grade. I got 11 out of 13. I missed the 2nd grade and the 10th grade questions.

When NASA quarantined the astronauts Right after astronauts Apollo 11 astronauts Neil A. Armstrong, Edwin E. “Buzz” Aldrin, and Michael Collins splashed down in the Pacific Ocean on July 24, 1969, they were brought aboard the USS Hornet (CVS-12) and immediately entered a Mobile Quarantine Facility (MQF) along with a NASA flight surgeon and recovery engineer. See below for a […] READ THE REST

The Eagle Nebula's astonishing Pillars of Creation, now in infrared The majestic image below of the Eagle Nebula’s “Pillars of Creation,” captured by the Hubble Space Telescope in 1995, has become an iconic astronomical photograph. It depicts the visible light, meaning the part of the electromagnetic spectrum that the human eye can see. In this new take above, NASA scientists present the same view of […] READ THE REST

Why Satellites Stay in Orbit: Cool 1964 kids' science book Years ago, I read a bit of advice in The Whole Earth Catalog, which said a great way to get up to speed on a subject you are interested in is to read a children’s book about it. It’s excellent advice, and I’ve made use of it many times over the years. The best children’s […] READ THE REST

