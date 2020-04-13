Trump says his "authority is total"

During a totally unhinged coronavirus briefing that was a verbal abuse session and campaign rally, impeached and manifestly unfit U.S. president Donald Trump said "When somebody is the President of the United States, the authority is total."



TRUMP:

When somebody's the president of the United States, the authority is total. And that's the way it's gotta be... It's total and the governors know that.

That's it, folks. That's the blog post.

Nothing matters.

Apparently not even The Tenth Amendment (Amendment X) to the United States Constitution, which is part of the Bill of Rights.

Nope.

Nothing matters now.

TRUMP: "When somebody is the president of the United States, the authority is total. And that's the way it's gotta be. It's total." pic.twitter.com/zIuiBn1Mhw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 13, 2020

Trump: "The President of the United States has the authority to do what the president has the authority to do, which is very powerful. The president of the united States calls the shots." pic.twitter.com/wia8r2Fd1g — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 13, 2020

President Trump just now: "When somebody is the president of the United States, the authority is total." Fact Check: That is definitely not true. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 13, 2020

President Trump lays out his view of his own authority here: “When somebody’s the president of the United States, the authority is total. And that’s the way it has to be.” — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) April 13, 2020