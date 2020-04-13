/ Xeni Jardin / 4:00 pm Mon Apr 13, 2020

Trump says his "authority is total"

During a totally unhinged coronavirus briefing that was a verbal abuse session and campaign rally, impeached and manifestly unfit U.S. president Donald Trump said "When somebody is the President of the United States, the authority is total."


TRUMP:
When somebody's the president of the United States, the authority is total. And that's the way it's gotta be... It's total and the governors know that.

That's it, folks. That's the blog post.

Nothing matters.

Apparently not even The Tenth Amendment (Amendment X) to the United States Constitution, which is part of the Bill of Rights.

Nope.

Nothing matters now.