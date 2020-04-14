Australian police fine couple $1,060 after they posted old vacation photos

Jaz and Garry Mott of Victoria, Australia thought it would be nice to share photos of their 2019 vacation with their Facebook friends. Unfortunately, eagle-eyed police officers spotted the photos and assumed that they'd been taken during mandatory stay-at-home orders. According to The Independent the couple was met at their door by police and "were handed fines of AU$1,652 (£840.70) each for 'failure to comply with a direction given to a person in the exercise of a power under an authorisation given under section 199.'"
The Motts had trouble convincing the police that they were in error, which is unusual because police are well-know for quickly admitting errors when presented with the facts. In this case however, the police didn't revoke the fine until the story made the local news, after which they quietly returned the money.
Image: Facebook
Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown that’s surrounding us and suffocating every moment of our lives, the GOP-controlled court system in the state of Wisconsin refused to postpone that state’s primary election, or to even respect the sudden influx in mail-in ballots from people who didn’t want to get exposed to a virus […]
海外からの帰国者、成田空港でダンボールベッド。#コロナ #成田空港 https://t.co/31Hi5PKskf pic.twitter.com/s6j8uwZwtE — みさちゃす（Misachasu） (@misachasu0209) April 9, 2020 Everyone entering Japan must be tested for coronavirus. While waiting for test results, they are welcome to stay in Narita airport’s cardboard box hotel, conveniently located next to baggage claim. The service, which was set up by the Japanese government, charges about $70 a night. […]
According to a tweet by ANI (Asian News International), “10 foreign nationals who were caught strolling along the bank of river Ganga in Rishikesh were made to write ‘I didn’t follow lockdown rules, I am sorry,’ for 500 times as a punishment for violating #CoronavirusLockdown.” Uttarakhand: 10 foreign nationals who were caught strolling along the […]
