/ Xeni Jardin / 1:36 pm Tue Apr 14, 2020

Big U.S. airlines and Trump Treasury 'reach deal in principle on government aid' — reports

Wonder how much of the airlines' hides the government gets to own now.

Late on Tuesday, reports are circuating that the major U.S. airlines and impeached president Donald Trump's Republican Treasury Department have reached some sort of loose deal on government aid. A formal announcement and details are expected to come later today, report various news outlets.