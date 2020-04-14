/ Mark Frauenfelder / 9:58 am Tue Apr 14, 2020

Disney just released the secret recipe for its grilled three-cheese sandwich

Last week Disney shared its recipe for Dole Whip and Churro Tots. This week, its sharing the recipe for the grilled three-cheese sandwich from Woody’s Lunch Box at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida.

 

We’re sharing the recipe for the delicious grilled three-cheese 🧀 sandwich from Woody’s Lunch Box at Disney’s Hollywood Studios! Visit the Disney Parks Blog for the full recipe now! #DisneyMagicMoments✨

Image: Disney