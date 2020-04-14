/ Mark Frauenfelder / 2:58 pm Tue Apr 14, 2020

Ed Piskor and Jim Rugg look at the work of cartoonist Dave Cooper

As a long time fan of cartoonist Dave Cooper, I really enjoyed Jim Rugg and Ed Piskor going over Cooper's comic books of the late 1990s and early 2000s. I agree with them that Cooper belongs in the pantheon of Chris Ware, Dan Clowes, Charles Burns, Jim Woodring, and the Hernandez brothers.