Thom Dunn / 12:01 am Tue Apr 14, 2020

"Friday I'm In Love" but it's Tuesday because it's always fucking Tuesday right now

I did a Weird Al of Friday I’m in Love because I get sad every Tuesday // #alainalynnemusic #thecure

ALAINA LYNNE

My friend Alaina Lynne is a singer-songwriter and a visual artist. She posted this on Instagram the other day and it just … really spoke to my quarantine experience, ya know?

