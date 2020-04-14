/ Rob Beschizza / 7:35 am Tue Apr 14, 2020

More shots from the new Dune movie

Vanity Fair posted a more detailed set of previews from Denis Villeneuve's forthcoming Dune movie. Here's Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) with his mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson).

There are many more photos, but my favorite is Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Liet Kynes, photographed by Chiabella James. A relatively minor character, but an important one; Dune fans will know why this is such great casting, and Reddit is already furious.

UDPATE: Forgive me, Shai-Hulud