More shots from the new Dune movie

There are many more photos, but my favorite is Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Liet Kynes, photographed by Chiabella James. A relatively minor character, but an important one; Dune fans will know why this is such great casting, and Reddit is already furious.

Dune logo unveiled at event; copyright claimants rush to remove it from the 'net The logo for Denis Villeneuve's forthcoming Dune movie series was revealed at an event in France last night. It appears the movie's producers are rushing to remove it from the 'net, as photos of the logo are disappearing from popular Dune fan accounts with copyright enforcement notices left in their wake.

CHOAM parody logo tees, mugs and housewares Last-minute stocking stuffer! After many requests I have finally made the Choam-azon logo available on tees, mugs and housewares, with absolutely no-one's permission. Celebrate the crushing monopoly on interstellar trade enjoyed by Combine Honnete Ober Advancer Mercantiles with this handsome design evoking its distant origins on Old Earth.

Dune fandom praised Dune's is the last remaining online fandom that remains pure, writes Sean T. Collins. Spectacular yet sprawling, wondrous yet wooden, prophetic yet problematic, it has everything — and the best memes, too. Dune references signal shared knowledge to those in the know, and that's about it. Dune fandom is an un-fandom.

