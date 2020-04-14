/ Gareth Branwyn / 10:50 am Tue Apr 14, 2020

Shut in sounds: Nick Lowe and his son perform "(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding" from their living room

As part of Rolling Stone's "In My Room" series, the legendary UK singer-songwriter, Nick Lowe, and his son, Roy, play a number of Lowe's recent compositions and his classic "(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding." He ends the 14-minute set doing a beautiful rendition of “I Read a Lot,” the title track to his 2011 album, The Old Magic.

Image: YouTube